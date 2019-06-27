Grand procession marks Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations
Mysuru: A grand procession marked the Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations in city this morning. The procession began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of the Mysore Palace with District Minister G.T. Devegowda inaugurating the programme by beating the drums. He also broke into a dance to the beating of the tamate as the colourful procession began. It wound its way with the portrait of Kempegowda being carried in a chariot and the folk dancers and others participating as the procession made its way through K.R. Circle, Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Metropole Circle, Hunsur Road and finally reached Kalamandira.

Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Somanathananda Swamiji, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, ex-Mayor R. Lingappa, Corporator SBM Manju, Vokkaliga Sangha Mysuru District President Mahalingam, Shivappa and others were present.

Shweta Madappadi and team sang light music songs. In the evening at 6, a historical play titled ‘Raja Kempegowda’ will be staged at Kalamandira.

