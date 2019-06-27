Government Schools to be developed on the lines of model schools in Delhi and Kerala

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S.R. Srinivas has said that government schools in the State would be developed on the lines of model schools in Delhi and Kerala.

He was speaking to the media here yesterday after having a meeting with officials of the Department.

Srinivas said that he, along with officials, would visit the two model schools in Delhi and Kerala to gather information as the said schools have become a model for the country. He contended that the government was spending thousands of crores of rupees for the development of government schools but they are no way near the model schools in Delhi and Kerala which are a step ahead of private English medium schools. He commended the literacy rates in those two States.

Continuing, Srinivas regretted that even rural people were getting lured to private schools which has become a trend now. He added that efforts were on to seek the help of Corporate sector to improve government schools as a few such schools have been adopted by corporate sector.

Srinivas further said that there are 6,000 libraries in the State which have been handed over to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. He added that the Librarians working there are receiving an honorarium of Rs.6,000 which will be hiked to Rs.11,000.

