Echo of high-tension electric pole falling on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

January 14, 2024

Damaged electric poles to be rectified by CESC

NHAI to pay Rs. 70 lakh to CESC; will handover maintenance of electric poles after repairs

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking serious note of last Friday’s accident at Ragimuddanahalli in Mandya where a high-tension electric pole fell on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, narrowly sparing a bike rider, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reached out to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) for collaboration in repairing and maintaining these vulnerable poles.

Under the proposed arrangement, NHAI will remit Rs. 70 lakh to CESC to facilitate the necessary repairs for poles that have been repeatedly targeted by metal thieves.

The modus operandi involves cutting off the strengthening bars or angles, which are crafted from high-grade steel. The stolen parts are then sold in scrap yards for monetary gain.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mandya CESC Superintending Engineer Somashekar said that there are over 240 electric poles from Mysuru till the Ramanagara border (under CESC jurisdiction) and some of them have been damaged badly as thieves have stolen the stainless-steel angles (metal bars) and clamps fixed on the electric poles. As the angles have been removed, the poles dangerously sway when the wind blows.

Formal handover awaited

“The NHAI has not yet handed over the Expressway electricity system maintenance to CESC. Now after the pole-falling incident, NHAI has written to CESC committing an estimate of Rs. 70 lakh to repair the damaged electricity poles. The letter also mentions that the electricity maintenance will be handed over to CESC after repairs,” he said.

Somashekar further said that as per norms, the NHAI has to maintain the Expressway and its associated assets for one year, before handing over the maintenance to other Government agencies. “The handover of electricity properties will happen eventually and we are awaiting approval from the head office to carry out the repairs after NHAI pays money to CESC,” he added.

In the past too, CESC has written multiple letters to NHAI asking them to maintain the electricity poles properly as metal thieves have been removing the strengthening bars or angles between the poles.

A narrow escape

The incident last Friday unfolded near Ragimuddanahalli village in Mandya taluk on the service road of the Expressway, where an electric pole fell onto the highway, narrowly avoiding a moving bike. The rider, Suresh, a resident of Ganjam in Srirangapatna, had a narrow escape. Quick assistance from villagers followed, lessening the impact of the accident.

The incident led to a significant traffic jam on the service road. Suresh recounted the harrowing incident, expressing deep gratitude to his parents and to God for his miraculous escape. He highlighted the near-miss scenario, acknowledging that had he arrived just a second earlier, his life might have been in jeopardy.

According to sources, the NHAI has taken measures to address the issue of theft involving NHAI properties. The NHAI has reportedly installed cameras at elevated corridors to monitor incidents of theft, particularly those targeting metal parts. In light of the continued prevalence of such thefts, the NHAI is actively considering relocating these surveillance cameras to other vulnerable spots.