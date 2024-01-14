Crowds throng markets for Sankranti shopping

January 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As Makara Sankranti, the first major festival of the New Year, approaches for celebration tomorrow, Jan. 15, people are enthusiastically flocking to various shops across the city to purchase essential items for the occasion. The festival, dedicated to the Sun God (Surya), is traditionally celebrated on Jan. 14, but this year it will be observed on Jan. 15 due to the leap year.

Sugarcane stalks, fruits, vegetables, flowers and the indispensable yellu-bella (a mixture of jaggery, copra, roasted gram and peanuts) are among the items in high demand.

This morning, bustling crowds were observed at shops around Devaraja Market, Agrahara Circle, Dhanvantri Road and city extensions, where people were keen on buying packets of yellu-bella, sugarcane stalks, puja articles, clothes and other festive items.

City markets such as Devaraja Market, Vani Vilasa Market and Mandi Market experienced a relatively subdued rush in the morning, with traders anticipating increased activity later in the day. Items like jaggery (bellada achhu), sugar cubes (sakkare achhu), mango leaves, flowers, and fruits associated with the religious, cultural and harvest festival are also in high demand.

Fortunately, the prices for these items have seen only a marginal increase, providing some relief to the shoppers.

Sugarcane stalks are priced between Rs. 30 and Rs. 60, varying based on their length and thickness, while ready-made yellu-bella packets are available at Rs. 120 to Rs. 150. Sevanthige flowers are sold at Rs. 50 per meter, avarekai costs Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kg, coconut-sized jackfruits are priced at Rs. 60 to Rs. 70 each, and sweet potatoes are being sold at Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 per kilogram. In rural areas, a unique tradition called ‘Kicchu Haisuvudu’ involves making cattle leap over fire as part of the Makara Sankranti celebrations. This tradition, set to take place in the evening in various rural locations, including Siddalingapura near Mysuru, sees cattle bathed and adorned before being guided to leap over a fire, symbolically warding off evil and inviting good luck.