Echo of US tourist’s rape in Kodagu homestay: City cops warn resort, homestay operators to ensure guest safety
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Echo of US tourist’s rape in Kodagu homestay: City cops warn resort, homestay operators to ensure guest safety

April 25, 2026

Tourism Department asked to provide a list of facilities

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the alleged sexual assault of a US tourist at a homestay in Kutta in Kodagu district recently, the Mysuru City Police have stepped up measures to regulate homestays and resorts within the Commissionerate limits.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada held a meeting with owners of resorts and homestays at the Commissioner’s office in Nazarbad yesterday.

At the meeting, Latkar directed operators to mandatorily submit Form-C details of foreign tourists to the authorities.  She also stressed that proper identity verification of guests must be carried out by collecting valid documents.

She further instructed that CCTV cameras must be kept functional at all times, with regular maintenance, to ensure the safety and security of guests.

Warning of strict action, Latkar said any violations, particularly by establishments operating without licences, would not be tolerated.

She added that a letter has been written to the Tourism Department seeking details on the exact number of homestays and resorts functioning within the City Police jurisdiction.

About 25 homestay and resort owners are said to have attended the meeting.

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