Greater Mysuru debate – Expanding area alone not enough: Belawadi

April 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Greater Mysuru City Corporation’ plan, drawn up largely from a geographic and layout perspective without wider public participation, is not appropriate, opined theatre personality and actor Prakash Belawadi.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Greater Mysuru: Need for Strategic Vision to Preserve Old Charm,’ organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) at its office in Yadavagiri on Thursday evening.

Belawadi observed that the term ‘Greater’ has been borrowed from international models such as the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Seattle Area. In the case of Greater Toronto, he noted, multiple Mayors govern autonomous regions, each empowered to take independent decisions on development priorities.

He questioned whether the Mysuru proposal envisages a similar decentralised model or merely seeks to expand the city by adding peripheral layouts.

Greater transparency needed

Stressing the need for transparency, Belawadi said, the public must be informed about the conceptual framework of ‘Greater Mysuru’ and the experts involved in drafting it. The plan, he argued, should reflect the city’s strengths, its talent, economy, products and services, while also focusing on attracting new talent. “Only then will the idea of a ‘Greater Mysuru’ have meaning,” he said.

He cautioned that simply redrawing boundaries does not make a city ‘greater’ and emphasised that the proposal must be rooted in the needs and aspirations of Mysuru’s residents rather than limited to physical expansion.

Raising concerns over public consultation, Belawadi asked whether citizens’ voices had been adequately considered. “What are Mysuru’s current needs? What future demands must be anticipated? What opportunities lie ahead?” he asked, underscoring the importance of expert input and meaningful local representation.

He added that if the committee drafting the proposal lacks members with a deep connection to Mysuru, the outcome may not serve the city’s interests. “Without the commitment of Mysuru’s own people, the idea of Greater Mysuru will not be meaningful,” he said.

Mysore Grahakara Parishat Executive Committee Member and Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere (retired), Heritage Expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, MGP President Roy Joseph, Working President S.K. Dinesh, Convener D.V. Dayananda Sagar, Civil Engineer Pavithra Mohan, AAP leader Malavika Gubbivani, NIE Professor Shyamasundar and others were present.

Does it align with 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments?

Prakash Belawadi also questioned whether the proposed ‘Greater Mysuru’ plan complies with existing laws and both the Central and State Government policies.

“The key issue is whether all these frameworks have been harmonised without violating any provisions,” he said. He stressed that town planning in India must align with the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which empower Local Bodies.

“Has this proposal been prepared in accordance with these amendments? From what we understand, it has not. If that understanding is incorrect, the authorities must clarify to the public that all rules have been followed,” he said.

Belawadi added that a plan developed with genuine public consultation and expert input, reflecting sustainable needs and future opportunities, would face no opposition.

“But if it is drafted without listening to the people, confusion and suspicion are bound to arise,” he cautioned.