ECI Deputy Election Commissioner holds SIR review meeting in city

July 9, 2026

Mysuru: Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India (ECI) Sanjay Kumar held a meeting with District-level Election Officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar here this morning and reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mysuru District.

The meeting assumed significance in the wake of complaints about SIR process being held at religious places and function halls, in clear violation of ECI norms.

Addressing the meeting, Sanjay Kumar, an IAS Officer, directed the District Administration to ensure that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) mandatorily undertake door-to-door visit of all houses coming under their respective jurisdiction and distribute SIR enumeration forms.

“The officials must ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the electoral rolls and also see that ineligible voters are removed from the rolls. The BLOs should take the help of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) assigned by political parties, in case they find it difficult to locate the houses of voters enrolled in the electoral list. It is understood that the SIR process is going on smoothly in rural areas as compared to the process in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, Urban, Sub-Urban and Semi-Urban areas of Mysuru District, where the BLOs have complained of difficulty in locating the houses. This may be attributed to the transfer, migration and other factors, for which the BLOs should take the help of BLAs of political parties,” he said.

Continuing, Sanjay Kumar said that after the door-to-door visit period ends (July 29), BLOs should make themselves available in their respective booths and take stock of distribution and subsequent return of enumeration forms by all eligible voters.

Stressing that the co-operation of BLOs in filling up the enumeration forms is vital for a successful SIR process, the ECI Deputy Commissioner reiterated that all Electoral Officers, BLOs and others concerned with the process should strictly follow the ECI norms in the SIR process.

During the meeting, Sanjay Kumar received inputs from Electoral Officers of all the 11 Assembly segments of the district on the progress of the ongoing SIR.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the District Electoral Officer (DEO), said that the ECI norms will be strictly followed in the SIR process and all those concerned have been suitably advised in this regard. The District Administration is doing all its best to ensure total success of the SIR in all the Assembly segments of the District, he added.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Aishwarya, Assistant Commissioner Ashappa, Mysuru Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar, all Electoral Registration Officers (Assistant Commissioners), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (Tahsildars) and other officers took part in the meeting.

Sanjay Kumar visits school

After the meeting, Sanjay Kumar, accompanied by several officials visited Gaadi Chowka Government Higher Primary School near Kanaka Circle in Nanjumalige on Narayana Shastri Road and interacted with about 5 BLOs. The BLOs narrated the initiatives they have taken for door-to-door distribution of SIR forms, getting them filled up by voters and shared their experiences and the challenges they were facing during the drive.