Efficient Police officers to be appointed to crack down mafias: CM
Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that efficient Police Officers will be appointed to crack down on land, gambling, drugs and such other mafias operating in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a photo expo and other events organised as part of Gandhiji’s 150th Jayanti at Gandhi Bhavan in the State Capital on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy said that it was most important to crack down on mafias for the people to live with peace and harmony.

Stating that he has already started working on it by appointing efficient and strict officers at Bengaluru, the CM said that the same strategy will be adopted in the rest of the State for maintaining peace and law and order.

Maintaining that safety of women was among his Government’s top priorities, he said that his Government was working in that direction and reiterated that the Coalition Government would leave no chances for ensuring peace and harmony in the State.

October 4, 2018

