UGC recognises KSOU’s pending 15 programmes

Mysuru: Here is some good news for students of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) as University Grants Commission (UGC) has awarded recognition for pending 15 programmes.

Speaking to reporters at his office in KSOU campus this morning, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah, along with Registrar B. Ramesh and Dean of Faculty Jagadeesh, said that the UGC had issued an order on Oct. 3 in this regard and announced in its official website. UGC has, however, not recognised LLM courses.

The UGC has recognised courses such as Bachelor of Education, Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts (Sanskrit), Master of Science subjects like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Computer Science, Information Science, Microbiology, Physics and Psychology.

PROVISIONAL ADMISSION OPEN TILL OCT. 20

UGC has also given permission to take up provisional admission for 2018-19 academic year. KSOU will issue the notification for admission in one or two days. Students can seek provisional admission from Oct. 7 for these courses also. Admissions will be allowed till Oct.20 including on all government holidays and working days. Students can visit the nearest KSOU Regional Centres or at the main office of the campus, the VC said.

It may be recalled here that the UGC had given recognition for 17 non-technical courses last month such as Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, Master of Arts (Ancient History and Archaeology), Master of Arts (Economics), Master of Arts (English), Master of Arts (Hindi), Master of Arts (History), Master of Arts (Journalism and Mass Communication), Master of Arts (Kannada), Master of Arts (Political Science), Master of Arts (Public Administration), Master of Arts (Sociology), Master of Arts (Urdu), Master of Commerce, Master of Library And Information Sciences and Master of Science (Environmental Science).

As many as 8,395 students have taken admission to these courses till today and the number may exceed in coming days as still 16 days are left to apply.

The VC said that the UGC had turned down recognition for LLM courses as it needed consent from the Bar Council of India (BCI).