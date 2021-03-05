Egg brings luck to Mysuru Brothers

March 5, 2021

Duo prepares 30 varieties of lip-smacking dishes

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

[Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

Egg has transformed lives of two youths. Their hard work, perseverance and love for experiments have made people to come and taste over 30 varieties of snacks made from eggs.

Girish and Manish, sons of late Appanna and residents of D. Subbaiah Road in city, own ‘Mysore Egg Palace’, a mobile ‘Palace-on-wheels’ in which they sell varieties of snacks made out of egg. Taste of the snacks that they prepare daily has attracted customers not only from city but also from other cities.

Their push cart is parked behind Maharaja High School and PU College on Deputy Commissioner’s Office Road. The snacks are prepared on the spot and served to customers piping hot. New experiment in egg has been their forte.

Appanna was eking out his livelihood by preparing omelette for nearly four decades. He was selling five varieties of snacks from egg on eat street situated on Dewan’s Road near Marimallappa’s High School for many years. His sons, Girish and Manish, were helping him during evening rush hours. After their father passed away, they got into his shoes and continued the business, but with a difference.

However, eviction of roadside food vendors from Dewan’s Road came as a big shock. Without losing hope, they continued their ‘kayaka’ on a new location. The brothers started trying out new dishes out of egg with their own recipe and this brought them huge customers.

The makeshift shop is open from 4.30 pm to 10 pm daily except on Mondays and festivals. Customers are served on fresh plantain leaves and given pure drinking water. The rush of people is more on Saturdays, Sundays and other public holidays. Customers come looking for ‘Mysore Egg Palace’ from Bengaluru, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar during weekends. During weekdays it is locals who throng this shop to savour the delicacy of their choice.

Success secret

Home-made recipe is the secret behind their success as the required ingredients (masala) are prepared at home using the traditional grinding stone instead of the mixer grinder. This attracts their customers.

“We came to know from our friends about the sale of 30 varieties of egg snacks at Mysore Egg Palace. The items are tasty and prepared in a hygienic manner.” —Kavitha Kale, Advocate

We were helping our father since childhood days. After his demise, we are running this mobile stall. Before Corona, around 500 eggs were sold daily but now it has dropped to 300 eggs. Both of us have learnt to make 180 kinds of snacks out of egg but prepare only 30 types as others require time. Duration of each variety is from 5 minutes to 8 minutes. Use of home-made masala in place of tasting powder has attracted customers. Our family is involved in egg-based snack business for the last 40 years and it has taken care of all of us. — Girish and Manish, Owners of Mysore Egg Palace

Delicacies