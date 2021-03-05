21-foot-tall ‘Coconut Shivalinga’ main attraction this Shivarathri
News

21-foot-tall ‘Coconut Shivalinga’ main attraction this Shivarathri

March 5, 2021

People can have ‘Linga Darshana’ from Mar. 7 to 13 at Lalitha Mahal Grounds

Mysuru: A 21-foot-tall Shivalinga made out of coconuts will be the prime attraction during the Mahashivarathri celebrations in Mysuru City. This linga is being installed by  Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Lalitha Mahal grounds and will be open for general public from March 7 to 13 between 6 am and 10 pm.

Disclosing this at a news conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Brahma Kumari B.K. Vani, in-charge of Alanahalli branch of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, said the institution has been celebrating Shivarathri festival in a unique manner for last so many years. This year, they have decided to install 21-foot tall Shivalinga made out of coconuts.

Brahma Kumari Manjula, in-charge of Saraswathipuram Seva Kendra said, the Shivalinga is being prepared by those artists who make tableau during Dasara procession. As many as 20 artists are using 8,000 coconuts for this project. The height of Shivalinga will be 21-foot and 18-foot width.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas will inaugurate the Mahashivarathri celebrations on Mar. 7 at 4.30 pm. Sri Somanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru, will be present. Rajayogini Brahma Kumari Sharada of Mandya Branch will gracing the occasion.

 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Corporator Roopa and Hassan Branch Rajayogini Brahma Kumari Meena will be the chief guests.

She said there will be special discourses daily evening on various topics. [See box]

Brahma Kumara Nagaraju and Pruthivijit and Brahma Kumaris, Sudha were present at the press meet.

READ ALSO  Celebrating Shivarathri in Pakistan

Discourses daily evening

March 8 : Naanu Yaaru?

March 9 : Paramatmanannu Guruthisuvudu Hege?

March 10 : Rajayoga Abhyasada Vidhana Mattu Prapthi

March 11 : Nirupayuktha Swabhava Samskaragalannu Parivarthane maaduva bage

March 12 : Saphalatheya Sopaanagalu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching