21-foot-tall ‘Coconut Shivalinga’ main attraction this Shivarathri

March 5, 2021

People can have ‘Linga Darshana’ from Mar. 7 to 13 at Lalitha Mahal Grounds

Mysuru: A 21-foot-tall Shivalinga made out of coconuts will be the prime attraction during the Mahashivarathri celebrations in Mysuru City. This linga is being installed by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Lalitha Mahal grounds and will be open for general public from March 7 to 13 between 6 am and 10 pm.

Disclosing this at a news conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Brahma Kumari B.K. Vani, in-charge of Alanahalli branch of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, said the institution has been celebrating Shivarathri festival in a unique manner for last so many years. This year, they have decided to install 21-foot tall Shivalinga made out of coconuts.

Brahma Kumari Manjula, in-charge of Saraswathipuram Seva Kendra said, the Shivalinga is being prepared by those artists who make tableau during Dasara procession. As many as 20 artists are using 8,000 coconuts for this project. The height of Shivalinga will be 21-foot and 18-foot width.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas will inaugurate the Mahashivarathri celebrations on Mar. 7 at 4.30 pm. Sri Somanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru, will be present. Rajayogini Brahma Kumari Sharada of Mandya Branch will gracing the occasion.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Corporator Roopa and Hassan Branch Rajayogini Brahma Kumari Meena will be the chief guests.

She said there will be special discourses daily evening on various topics. [See box]

Brahma Kumara Nagaraju and Pruthivijit and Brahma Kumaris, Sudha were present at the press meet.

Discourses daily evening

March 8 : Naanu Yaaru?

March 9 : Paramatmanannu Guruthisuvudu Hege?

March 10 : Rajayoga Abhyasada Vidhana Mattu Prapthi

March 11 : Nirupayuktha Swabhava Samskaragalannu Parivarthane maaduva bage

March 12 : Saphalatheya Sopaanagalu