Schevaran and JSS STU sign agreement to set up Academy for Workplace Excellence
News

March 5, 2021

Mysuru: Schevaran and JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, along with its partners, Cleanfix-Switzerland  and Filmop Italy, have identified the need to have a formal training facility in Facility Management at multiple locations across India in the name and style of Academy for Workplace Excellence (AWE) with three decades of experience in Cleaning Sciences.

The first AWE Centre will be set up in Mysuru and an agreement in this regard was signed today between JSS STU and Schevaran Cleanfix Academy for Cleaning Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru.

Dr. Dhanraj, Registrar, JSS STU and K. Sam Cherian, MD, Schevaran Cleanfix Academy, signed the agreement in the presence of Dr. Siddaramaiah, Vice-Chancellor of JSS STU. Prof. Basavaraju, Director AWE, Dr. Haraprasad, Deputy Registrar, JSS STU, Dr. Bhavanishankar, Director, SIC and Dr. Chandradhar, Professor, JSS STU, were present on the occasion.

JSS STU will conduct the skill development programmes in association AWE and award the certificates from its campus.  The short-term skill development programmes in Facility Management is the clear focus for AWE and JSS STU. The training programmes are affiliated to Skill Development                                         Council, Switzerland.

The first batch of skill development programmes in Facility Management would commence shortly, according to a press release from the company.

