Natural farming key to good health, says Agri Expert

March 5, 2021

Mysuru: Over 1,500 students, who have completed their graduation and post-graduation attended a career guidance programme at Senate Hall here this morning. Titled “Graduation to Entrepreneurship,” the highlight of the programme was a lecture by M.C.V. Prasad agriculturist, rural entrepreneur and founder of Prakurthivanam Foundation at Madanapalle in Chittor of Andhra Pradesh.

Prasad’s farm — Prakurthi-vanam — has been running based on cow-based products. The farm is selling about Rs. 20 lakh worth of produce for the market and customers come from as far as Bengaluru to buy them. Prasad promotes organic farming methods without use of pesticides and chemical manures and use of indigenous seeds and cattle breeds. His aim is to promote the art of living close to and in harmony with nature.

Addressing students who were listening in rapt attention, the nature practitioner said that we were living in the age of packaged ready-to-eat pocket food available in abundance in the market. “We all eat white polished rice, instant food full of fatty acids, drink carbonated beverages filled in plastic bottles. These are destined to ruin our health,” he said.

Natural farming methods can yield handsome revenues where farmers and entrepreneurs respect nature and at the same time we also safeguard our health. There are buyers in the market who are ready to pay a premium for organic produce, he said calling upon students to focus on health and entrepreneurship. “Do not wait for a government job. You can earn a livelihood with even small lands provided you are innovative and ready to respect nature,” he said.

“You should practice natural farming at least in a small area to produce vegetables for your own consumption. It will ensure good health of your family,” he said. He felt natural farming brings down input costs and at the same time improves health.

On agribusiness and health, Prasad said, “We must all begin to take concrete actions and help people overcome poor health and malnutrition. An important step in this direction is a new path for agricultural development, where agricultural growth is used not only to increase food production but also to enhance nutrition and health.”

The programme was organised by Career Hub, Centre for Proficiency Development and Placement Services (CPDPS) and International Centre, University of Mysore.