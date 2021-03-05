Group clash leaves five injured

March 5, 2021

Mellahalli: Clash between two groups over dancing during the village deity (Grama Devathe) festival at Mellahalli village in the taluk has left five people injured on Wednesday night.

The injured are 50-year-old Siddappa, 35-year-old Venkataramu, 23-year-old Cheluvaraju, 40-year-old Manchamma and 20-year-old M.B. Ravi. They have been admitted to K.R. Hospital in city.The two groups allegedly clashed with each other with machetes and other sharp weapons. Varuna Police, who rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control and have registered a case.