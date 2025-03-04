Elderly couple found murdered in farm house near Hunsur

March 4, 2025

Hunsur: An elderly couple was found bludgeoned to death at a farm house in Nadappanahalli village in the taluk.

The deceased couple is Rangaswamygowda (72) and his wife Shanthamma (65) of the village. It is not known when the couple was murdered and the murder came to light when a labourer went to the farm house last evening and found the bodies in a pool of blood.

It is said that Rangaswamygowda and Shanthamma were residing in the farm house and their son Devaraj is a Gram Panchayat member. Yesterday, Devaraj was getting his ginger crop harvested and in the evening, he asked a worker to fetch a basket from the farm house to fill ginger. When the worker went to the farm house, he saw the body of Rangaswamygowda lying in the cow shed and the body of Shanthamma in the house with their heads smashed with a grinding stone and immediately informed Devaraj.

SP N. Vishnuvardhana and other Police officials at the farm house, where the elderly couple were found murdered.

Devaraj, who rushed to the house, found the two bodies and immediately informed Bilikere Police. Bilikere Inspector Lolakshi, Hunsur Dy.SP Gopalakrishna, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana and staff visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and dog squad were also summoned to the farm house.

A case has been registered at Bilikere Police Station.