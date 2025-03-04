Good response for Venus-Jupiter watch by COSMOS-Mysuru

March 4, 2025

Mysuru: The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS) – Mysuru, of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), in association with the University of Mysore, had organised a special event, “Venus and Jupiter Watch,” a night skywatch programme for the general public.

The event was held on Feb. 28 from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Vijnana Bhavana in Manasagangothri campus as part of National Science Day-2025 celebrations.

Dr. S.N. Prasad (Rtd. Principal, RIE) was the resource person, and COSMOS team coordinated.

Dr. Prasad, Aatmananda and COSMOS team set up two telescopes, allowing participants to observe celestial objects. The resource persons briefly introduced the night sky and the basics of astronomy through telescopes.

More than 350 attendees had the opportunity to observe the crescent phase of Venus, Bands of Jupiter and its Galilean moons. Throughout the event, the public engaged in discussions with the resource persons, N. Amoghavarsha and K.S.Yashaswini of COSMOS Outreach Team, deepening their understanding of astronomy.