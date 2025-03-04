Traders urged to upload GST promptly for economic stability

March 4, 2025

Mysuru: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system has strengthened and stabilised the country’s economy, said Giridhar, Deputy Commissioner of the GST (Goods and Services Taxes) Department. He urged traders to diligently upload the taxes collected from customers to the GST portal to ensure compliance and efficiency.

Speaking at an awareness workshop held at JSS Pharmacy College auditorium in Bannimantap, Mysuru, Giridhar addressed pharmaceutical traders, emphasising that the GST tax policy is straightforward and should not be unnecessarily complicated.

The event was organised by the Karnataka State Registered Pharmacists Association, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, the Mysuru City and District Retail Drug Dealers Association, and JSS Pharmacy College.

Giridhar stressed the importance of systematically updating tax details on the GST portal to maintain transparency and streamline operations.

“The GST system has brought economic stability, and it is crucial for traders across all sectors to not only conduct their business but also develop a clear understanding of GST policies and regulations,” he added.

Dr. S.N. Manjula, President of Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Mysuru Division, highlighted the Association’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about cancer, particularly in both urban and rural areas.

“In recent times, we have focused extensively on cervical and breast cancer awareness, as these diseases are becoming increasingly common among women,” she added.

M. Raju, President of Mysuru City and District Retail Drug Dealers Association, highlighted the growing challenges faced by pharmaceutical traders. He emphasised that the Association stands by its members, offering moral support and confidence in these uncertain times.

Raju pointed out that the rise of online medicine sales and chain medical stores has led to intense and unhealthy competition, severely impacting traditional retail pharmaceutical traders. “Our businesses are declining day by day, and this is a serious concern for us. The Government must step in to safeguard and strengthen the interests of pharmaceutical traders,” he urged.

JSS Pharmacy College Principal Pramod Kumar, Karnataka State Registered Pharmacist Association President Dr. Kaushik Devaraj and Chartered Accountants Tejaswini, Manju and Mahesh from MTR & Company educated traders about the GST tax system. They provided insights into tax compliance rules and guidelines to ensure smooth adherence to GST policies. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mysuru City and District Retail Drug Dealers Association Secretary C.K. Arun, while Shilpa anchored.