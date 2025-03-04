II PUC exams: 466 absentees on second day

March 4, 2025

Mysuru: In all, 466 students skipped the second day of II PUC exams held yesterday (Mar.3) for Mathematics, Business Studies and Education in 50 exam centres of the district, including 27 in the city.

A total of 26,330 students had enrolled for the exams and 25,864 among them had appeared for the exams, with total 466 students remaining absent. Of the total 14,200 students, 14,058 had appeared for Maths exam, with 142 students skipping the same. For Business Studies, among the total 12,070 students, 11,753 had turned up, with 317 students staying away. Accordingly, of the total 60 students who had enrolled for Education exam, 53 had appeared, with 7 skipping the exam.

On first day (Mar. 1), of the total 29,138 students who had enrolled for Kannada exam, 28,367 had appeared and 771 had remained absent.

One student who had enrolled for Arabic exam had appeared, marking 100% attendance, with no absentees.