Elderly farmer couple, Copra trader commit suicide

Mandya: – In a heart-rending incident, a debt-ridden elderly farmer couple committed suicide by consuming poison near their farmland at Bommanahalli in K.R. Pet taluk of the district late last night. The deceased have been identified as Boralingegowda (62) and Lakshmamma (54).

Boralingegowda is said to have borrowed loans from banks and private money-lenders and had failed to repay them due to crop loss and crash in crop prices.

The incident came to light when villagers noticed the bodies in the field this morning. K.R. Pet Circle Police Inspector H.B. Venkateshaiah and other Police personnel visited the spot. The K.R. Pet Rural Police have registered a case in this regard.

In another incident, a 35-year-old Copra trader ended his life by hanging self at his shop in K.R. Pet Town this morning.

Ravi (35), son of Krishnashetty and a resident of Tendekere in K.R. Pet taluk is the deceased.

Ravi, who ran a wholesale Copra Mandi in Vijaya Bank building complex, is said to have taken the extreme step as he ran into huge losses in business.

K.R. Pet Town Police have registered a case.