Election buzz in MCC as it prepares for new Council

November 12, 2023

Five-year term from 2018 to 2023 marked by coalitions of political compulsions and disqualifications

Term of current Council ends on Nov. 16

Mysore/Mysuru: With the conclusion of the current five-year term of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Council on Nov. 16, preparations are underway for a fresh election to choose new Corporators.

The initial election for the 65-member MCC took place on Aug. 31, 2018, resulting in no single party securing an absolute majority. Subsequently, the Congress and JD(S), partners in the then State coalition Government, formed an alliance to govern the MCC.

The first Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the current term were elected on Nov. 17, 2018, with Pushpalatha Jagannath of the Congress becoming the Mayor and Shafi Ahmed of the JD(S) serving as Deputy Mayor.

In the second term, Tasneem Bano of the JD(S) was elected Mayor, with C. Sridhar of the Congress serving as her deputy. The political landscape within the MCC changed following the collapse of the coalition Government. Subsequently, Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) was elected Mayor and Anwar of the Congress served as her deputy in the third tenure.

However, Rukmini lost her position as the Court set aside her election as a Corporator. In the subsequent Mayoral polls, Sunanda Palanetra of the BJP was elected Mayor, marking the BJP’s first taste of power in the MCC’s history.

In the last term of the MCC, Shivakumar of the BJP was elected Mayor, with Dr. G. Roopa as his deputy, supported by the JD(S). They continue to hold their positions until the current term concludes on Nov. 16.

This term is noteworthy for all three major parties — Congress, BJP, and JD(S) — holding power over the five years, a first in the MCC’s history. Additionally, it saw the historic appointment of a Muslim woman, Tasneem Bano of the JD(S), as the first citizen of the city.

The term also witnessed the disqualification of sitting Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and BJP Corporator Guruvinayak (Ward 18-Yadavagiri) on charges of submitting a fake caste certificate.

As the current MCC term approaches its end on Nov. 16, Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh (Byrathi Suresh) has assured that election preparations are in full swing, emphasising that there will be no delay in conducting the polls.