1 killed, 10 injured as vehicle falls off bridge

November 12, 2023

11 friends were on their way to M.M. Hills

Mysore/Mysuru: One person lost his life and 10 others sustained severe injuries when the goods vehicle they were travelling in, en route to Male Mahadeshwara Hills (M.M. Hills), veered off the road, collided with the retaining wall of a bridge and plunged. The tragic incident occurred near Meghalapura on the Mysuru-T. Narasipur Main Road (NH-766) between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Darshan, son of Huchaiah, Bandipalya. Among the injured are 23-year-old Sunil, 20-year-old Sudeep, 17-year-old Nithin, 19-year-old Darshan, brothers 17-year-old Vijay and 19-year-old Vikas, 23-year-old Ravichandran, 25-year-old Pavan and 19-year-old Shashank, all from Bandipalya in city and 19-year-old Nithin of Hosahundi.

A group of 11 friends departed from Bandipalya to M.M. Hills at around 3.15 pm yesterday in the goods vehicle (KA-55-A-2792), purchased by Pavan. The group, united by friendship, intended to take the vehicle for a puja at M.M. Hills.

Upon entering a bridge near Meghalapura, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve to the left, collide with the retaining wall and plunge from the bridge. Passersby witnessing the accident rushed to the scene, rescuing those trapped inside the vehicle.

Meghalapura Police, upon arrival, called for an ambulance and transported the injured to private hospitals in Mysuru. Unfortunately, Darshan succumbed to his injuries. Four out of the remaining 10 injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Darshan’s post-mortem was conducted at the MMC&RI mortuary this morning and his body was subsequently handed over to family members. Meghalapura Police, having registered a case, are investigating the incident.