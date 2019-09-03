Electors Verification Programme (EVP): Door-to-door verification launched in city

September 3, 2019

45-day EVP concludes on Oct. 15

Mayor releases EVP posters

Voters can verify, authenticate existing details and also include, delete or correct names

Mysuru, Sept. 3 (RK&DM)- The door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as part of the State Election Commission’s (SEC) 45-day Electors Verification Programme (EVP) began today with Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath releasing a poster, printed in both Kannada and English at the Election Branch in the Deputy Commissioner’s office here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Pushpalatha Jagannath said that the EVP has been launched following SEC’s announcement of EVP,that ends on Oct. 15.

Pointing out that during the EVP, the voters can verify and authenticate their existing details on the electoral rolls and get their names included, deleted or corrected, she said that several complaints such as deletion of names and allotment of different polling booths for family members residing at the same address were received during this year’s Lok Sabha polls. Now, the EVP will ensure there is no indiscriminate deletion of names in the electoral rolls, with the SEC all set to make the process of deletion comprehensive, she noted.

She further said that unlike the earlier process of deleting names following submission of Form 7 and through summary enquiry, the BLOs will henceforth publish a paper notification and paste a notice on the door of the person’s house prior to deletion.

Reiterating that the BLOs are taking up door-to-door verification from Sept. 1 to Sept.30, the Mayor said that the EVP, which is taken up with the help of Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) will facilitate revision of electoral rolls, by identifying the dead, the permanently shifted persons, name repetitions etc. Verification process will go on till Oct. 15 and people can file claims and objections from then on till Nov. 30.

After verification, the SEC will publish the draft electoral rolls on Oct. 15 and start the special summary revision, which will go on till Jan. 8, 2020, she said and added that any person who completes 18 years of age as on Jan. 1, 2020, can also enrol during the summary revision.

The Mayor appealed the people to make use of this opportunity and get their names added, deleted or corrected.

Electors can visit Common Services Centres (CSCs) that are 297 in number in the district, the MCC Zonal Offices, Taluk Office, MysuruOne, KarnatakaOne Centres, Atal Jana Snehi Kendras, Tahsildar Office and BLO Offices.

MCC in-charge Deputy Commissioner Shivananda Murthy, Deputy Tahsildar (Election) Ramprasad and others were present during the launch.