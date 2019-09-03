45-day voter verification programme begins

September 3, 2019

Mysuru, Sept.3- The 45-day Electors Verification Programme (EVP) announced by the Chief Election Commission (CEC) began across the State on Aug.31.

During the programme, voters can verify and authenticate their existing details on the electoral rolls and also get their names included, deleted or corrected.

After the 45-day verification process that ends on Oct.15, the Commission will publish the draft electoral rolls and immediately start a Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll-2020, which will go on till Jan.8, 2020. Any person who attains 18 years of age as on Jan.1, 2020, can enrol during the summary revision.

Addressing press persons at Bengaluru recently, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar said that the EVP was being undertaken following several complaints received about the discrepancies during the Lok Sabha polls.

Pointing out that the EVP provides an opportunity for citizens to include, delete, verify, authenticate their names or correction of details in the electoral rolls, Sanjiv Kumar said that to undertake anyone of these, one of the following documents is required — Indian Passport, Driver’s License, Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Identity Card for Government / Semi-Government officials, Bank Pass Book, Farmers Identity Card or any other document approved by the Election Commission of India.

Continuing, he said that the Commission will organise two-day special drives on Nov.2 and 3 and Nov.9 and 10.

Pointing out that the citizens can verify details by visiting Common Service Centres (CSCs), voter facilitation centre at Electoral Registration Officer’s (ERO) office, BangaloreOne / KarnatakaOne / MysoreOne, Atal Jana Snehi Kendras, Bapuji Seva Kendra (Gram Panchayat) and Booth Level Officer (BLO) in their vicinity, he said that the citizens may also verify and authenticate through:

1. ‘Voter Helpline’ Mobile App.

2. NVSP Portal (www.nvsp.in)

3. 1950 Voter Helpline.

Sanjiv Kumar further said that BLOs will take up house-to-house verification from Sept.1 to 30 and also verify information / details collected from people through crowd-sourcing.

Maintaining that the EVP to be taken up with the help of Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) will facilitate cleansing of electoral rolls, he said that the process will include standardisation of addresses, capturing of GIS location of the respective polling stations, exploration of alternative locations for polling stations and update of age group-wise projected population details.

The verification process will go on till Oct.15 and people can file claims and objections from then on till Nov.30, he said and added that the final electoral rolls will be published on Jan.8, 2020.

PVC cards for voters

Sanjiv Kumar further said that the Election Commission is set to shift from laminated Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cards. The Commission is finalising tenders and will start issuing PVC cards shortly. The State, as of now, has 5,10,60,498 electors of which 10,19,550 are first time voters, he added.

Mysuru District

Meanwhile in Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has appealed the people to make use of the opportunity and get their names added, deleted or corrected.

For information and clarification, citizens can contact the following phone numbers:

MCC Election Section : 0821-2418800

Mysuru Taluk Office : 0821-2414811 / 2414812

Periyapatna Taluk Office : 08223-274175

K.R. Nagar Taluk Office : 08223-262371 / 262234

Hunsur Taluk Office : 08222-252040

H.D. Kote Taluk Office : 08228-255325

Nanjangud Taluk Office : 08221-223108

T. Narasipur Taluk Office : 08227-260210