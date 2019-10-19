ECI extends Electors Verification Programme up to Nov.18

October 19, 2019

Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a revised schedule extending the date of conducting Electors Verification Programme (EVP) up to Nov.18 under Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls 2020 with reference to Jan.1, 2020 as qualifying date.

In this connection, the Election Commission has informed the citizens of Mysuru to verify their voter details.

The EVP and other pre-revision activities, including rationalisation of polling stations, have been extended up to Nov.18.

Publication of Integrated draft electoral roll will be by Nov.25. Filling of claims and objections will begin between Nov.25 and Dec.24. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by Jan.10, 2020. Final publication of electoral rolls will be on Jan.20.

Speaking to reporters at his office yesterday, State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that the Commission has received poor response in Karnataka for its EVP initiated in September this year. Only 37% voters have applied for electoral verification.

He urged voters to get their details verified at the earliest. Of a total of 5.10 crore voters registered in the State, the CEO’s office has received 1.88 crore requests till yesterday. The EVP aims to remove errors in the voters’ list. Voters can get all revisions done including change of address, name, spelling mistakes or any other details which need to be rectified in their identity cards.

The EVP was launched across the country on Sept.1 this year. Voters can submit their applications until Nov.18, as part of the programme.

Who should do it?

Every voter should take part in the verification programme. If a voter finds all their details accurate, they can mark it as “verified and found correct” in the portal. If not, a request to rectify the errors should be made.

How to get it done?

If voters wish to verify the details on their own, they can log on to the National Voters Service Portal (NVSP) or download the Voter Helpline app.

They can also submit their requests at the Common Service Centres or Voter Facilitation Centre at the taluk office. In addition to this, Booth-Level Officers (BLO) will also make door-to-door visits to verify and collect details of uncovered population.

While doing it online, a person can tag their family members on the portal, to ensure that all of their names are registered as part of one polling booth. The public can also call the toll free number 1950 (affixed with STD code for districts outside Bengaluru) to report any problem.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR