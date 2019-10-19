BEML workers take out rally against privatisation
BEML workers take out rally against privatisation

October 19, 2019

Mysuru: Workers of the public sector undertaking BEML, who have been staging demonstrations against privatisation moves, took out a rally in city on Friday to register their protest against the Centre’s move.

The rally, which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road, to reach the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a demonstration for some time.

Claiming that the public sector BEML was one of the research and development establishments in the Asian continent, the protesters maintained that thousands of workers would lose their jobs if the giant company is privatised.

Raising slogans against the Union Government, the protesters urged the Centre to drop privatisation moves.

Trade Union leaders H.Y. Munireddy, M.D. Rajashekaramurthy, B.R. Channaveerappa, Govinda Reddy, Suresh, Jagadish and others took part.

