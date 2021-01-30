Electric autos hit city streets

January 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Cleaner transportation and electrification in the mobility space holds immense potential for energy security and reduction of greenhouse gases. Battery and plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicles (EVs) are becoming a vital component of Mysuru’s transportation landscape, offering environmental, economic, and energy benefits.

Adding to the electric two-wheelers that have already flooded the city’s roads, electric three-wheelers (auto rickshaws) are entering the market. While a Mahindra Treo is already ferrying passengers, auto rickshaws from Egoo Motors have been put up for displays, attracting attention.

Owned by Mahadev from Hinkal, the Mahindra Treo was spotted in the streets of city yesterday morning. Mahadev owned a taxi before but due to increased fuel costs and COVID-19 pandemic he has switched over to electric auto. The vehicle comes with an advanced lithium-ion battery and can be charged at home.

Charged up to three hours, the auto can carry four passengers (three plus driver) up to 130 kms with a speed of 50 kms per hour. This tiny little electric auto rickshaw price ranges between Rs. 1.69 lakh to Rs. 2.79 Lakh.

Mahadev & his wife posing with their Mahindra Treo electric auto.

“The COVID pandemic, rising fuel prices and absolute lack of passengers has made me to switch to an electric auto. I have been driving a taxi since the last 20 years and now, I have chosen an eco-friendly and an economic mode of transporting people from one place to another,” Mahadev told Star of Mysore.

He booked the vehicle in December last year after he saw a demo in city in November. He took the delivery of the auto on Jan. 1. “For 15 days I travelled in the auto with my family and visited various temples. I got the vehicle registered with the RTO (KA-09-D-8761) and the authorities have given me a green number plate as it is an electric vehicle,” he said.

The auto battery has a guarantee of three years or 80,000 kms and the battery will be replaced if it does not function to the optimum till the guaranteed period. As it is an eco-friendly vehicle, Mahadev has got a rebate of Rs. 40,000. He said that the electric vehicle charging point at Vijayanagar established by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) is a blessing as the outlet has both AC and DC charging points.

The auto rickshaw manufactured by Egoo Motors is priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh and has four batteries. The auto can travel up to 150 kms if charged for six hours. Including the driver, five members can travel in this vehicle.