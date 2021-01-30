Improved ridership: City buses to ply till 10 pm

January 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As city buses record a significant increase in the number of passengers over the past few days, the KSRTC authorities have extended plying of buses from the City Bus Stand (CBS), till 10 pm.

In a press release issued on Jan. 28, the KSRTC Mysuru City Division said that the city buses are witnessing a consistent increase in ridership and as such, the operation of buses from the CBS to different localities of the city has been extended till 10 pm as in the pre-lockdown days. The passengers are appealed to take note of this and utilise bus services as in the past, the release said.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Mysuru City Divisional Controller Nagaraj told Star of Mysore that 380 city buses have been operating daily, barring Sundays and other public holidays.

Pointing out that the Division recorded a revenue collection of Rs. 18.09 lakh in December last with 1.16 lakh passengers travelling, he said that 1.63 lakh passengers have travelled so far this month and the revenue collection stands at Rs. 23.71 lakh.

In the pre-lockdown days, 2.60 lakh passengers travelled in city buses on an average and the Division then used to record a collection of Rs. 33 lakh, Nagaraj said and added that ridership is slowly increasing by the day post lifting of lockdown.