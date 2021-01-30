National Geographic India in Kannada from tomorrow

January 30, 2021

Bengaluru: National Geographic India has been bringing high quality, ground-breaking and credible stories in a locally relevant manner for its Indian audience across four languages. And now, the channel will be available in Kannada and will narrate its specialised stories for Kannada-speaking viewers in Karnataka and across India. The Kannada feed will be available from Jan. 31 (tomorrow).

With this launch, National Geographic will now be available in six languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bangla and English. From popular series such as Primal Survivor, Vegas Rat Rods, Great Human Race, Dirty Rotten Survival, Bear Grylls Mission Survive, Airport Security Brazil and Peru to Spotlight which showcases specially curated best-in-class films and a range of fresh and new events such as Mars Rover Landing, the audience will now get to experience the entire gamut of ground-breaking stories in Kannada.

“Over the last years, we have seen a significant interest towards our authentic style of story-telling from our viewers in the regional market, including Karnataka. We saw this as a great opportunity to bring our story-telling in yet another language and wonderfully complement our successful and well-established portfolio of channels in these markets,” said Kevin Vaz, President and Head – Infotainment, Kids and Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India.