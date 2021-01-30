National Geographic India in Kannada from tomorrow
News

National Geographic India in Kannada from tomorrow

January 30, 2021

Bengaluru: National Geographic India has been bringing high quality, ground-breaking and credible stories in a locally relevant manner for its Indian audience across four languages. And now, the channel will be available in Kannada and will narrate its specialised stories for Kannada-speaking viewers in Karnataka and across India.  The Kannada feed will be available from Jan. 31 (tomorrow). 

With this launch, National Geographic will now be available in six languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bangla and English. From popular series such as Primal Survivor, Vegas Rat Rods, Great Human Race, Dirty Rotten Survival, Bear Grylls Mission Survive, Airport Security Brazil and Peru to Spotlight which showcases specially curated best-in-class films and a range of fresh and new events such as Mars Rover Landing, the audience will now get to experience the entire gamut of ground-breaking stories in Kannada.

“Over the last years, we have seen a significant interest towards our authentic style of story-telling from our viewers in the regional market, including Karnataka. We saw this as a great opportunity to bring our story-telling in yet another language and wonderfully complement our successful and well-established portfolio of channels in these markets,” said Kevin Vaz, President and Head – Infotainment, Kids and Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching