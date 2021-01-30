No takers for MCC’s order on disfigurement of public property
News

January 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An order passed by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) recently against the display of publicity materials without permission has been taken with a pinch of salt as the disfigurement of public property continues unabated.

Two weeks ago, the MCC authorities issued an order banning putting flex, banners, buntings, posters in public places. The violation attracts six months imprisonment and a penalty of Rs. 1,000. A drive around the city revealed that the order has remained only on paper and not implemented on the ground. There was no let up in the disfigurement of public places with putting all kinds of publicity material without the fear of law.

The MCC Commissioner passed an order to this effect to win the coveted ‘clean city award‘  in the national level. Not stopping at that point, he had warned those who dump garbage on roadside and announced that such persons would be identified and dump the same garbage in front of their houses or shops, besides imposing a fine amount of Rs.1,000. Zonal Committees have been constituted to punish illegal garbage dumpers. 

During initial days, the Corporation staff had poured the garbage in front of a shop in Kuvempunagar whose owner had dumped it on roadside. Subsequently, the drive lost the steam and some people continued to violate the order blatantly without the fear of law. 

The flex to mark birthday, death, public announcement, advertisement put across city have not been cleared yet. It was not known how much more time they required to free the city from the menace of flex, banners, posters and buntings.

MCC promptly issue orders and circulars on many issues but there would no follow-up action by officials concerned. The enthusiasm when issuing orders don’t last long. In this case, why the civic body must announce such things, citizens question.

