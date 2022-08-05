Bribe for Khata transfer: MCC Revenue Inspector in ACB net

August 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Police, yesterday caught a Revenue Inspector attached to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone -7 Office, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 to transfer Khata of a property in the purchaser’s name.

The trapped Revenue Inspector is B. Siddaraju. He was also the In-Charge Revenue Inspector of MCC Zone-8 Office.

A resident of Gayathripuram, who had purchased a property in N.R. Mohalla, had applied for Khata transfer at MCC Zone-8 Office and one Mahesh of Gayathripuram, who was following up the application of the purchaser, met Revenue Inspector Siddaraju in this regard during which Siddaraju demanded Rs. 15,000 for the Khata transfer.

Fed up with the demand for bribe, Mahesh lodged a complaint with ACB Police. The Police, who registered a case, decided to trap Siddaraju. Yesterday afternoon, when Siddaraju was receiving the bribe of Rs. 15,000 at MCC Zone-7 Office near FTS Circle, the ACB sleuths swooped on him and caught him red handed with the bribe money.

ACB SP Sajith guided Dy.SP Dharmendra, Inspector Mohan Krishna and staff in the operation.