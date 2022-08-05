National Junior Ranking Sailing event concludes

August 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Junior Ranking Sailing Championship held at the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna of Mandya district from July 29 concluded successfully yesterday and the prizes were distributed to the winners.

The Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) organised the mega event in association with the National Federation – Yachting Association of India (YAI) where over 150 sailors from all over India and from reputed sailing clubs participated.

The prizes were distributed at an event held at Olive Garden at the foot of Chamundi Hill last evening. Speaking after distributing the prizes, the President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru Swami Muktidanandaji said that Mysuru was fortunate to organise a sailing event of such a magnitude thanks to the city’s proximity to the KRS Dam.

He encouraged the participants to compete in many national and international events and win laurels. “You should never be satisfied with victory and must strive to achieve further excellence in the events of higher levels,” he said.

Former MLC G. Madhusudhan, RMSC Founder Captain Arvind Sharma, President Ajay Kumar Singh, YAI Secretary Dikshit, philanthropist and proprietor of Raghulal & Co. Pharmacy N. Raghavan, industrialist Pavan Ranga and others were present. The prize winners are as follows:

ILCA 4 category

In the ILCA 4 (boys) category, Balle Kiran Kumar of Trishna Sailing Club emerged first while Akshay C. Vincent and Krishna Diwakar of the same club emerged second and third respectively. In the ILCA 4 (girls) category, Neha Thakur of National Sailing School Bhopal won first place while Alia Sabreen Faisal of Royal Bombay Yacht Club and Veeravamsham Vaishnavi of YCH bagged the second and third place respectively.

ILCA 6 category

In the ILCA 6 category, Sikhanshu Singh of Trishna Sailing Club came first and Chunnu Kumar of the same club came second. Ritika Dangi of National Sailing School Bhopal came first in the girl’s wing.

Optimist category

In the Optimist (boys) category, Shashank Batham of National Sailing School Bhopal came first while Ekalavya Batham of National Sailing School Bhopal and Ajay Gajji of Navy Boys Sports Company Goa came second and third respectively. In the Optimist (girls) category, Divyanshi Mishra of National Sailing School Bhopal came first while Shagun Jha and Lahari Kommaravelly of YCH came second and third.

S. Henderick Jabaraj (8 years) of the Royal Mysore Sailing Club and Vantava Raghuraman (9 years) of Tamil Nadu Sailing Association were the youngest sailors. Capt. Tribhuvan Jaiswal, CDR M.L. Sharma, Capt. Arun, Armugam and Renu Rajan officiated and Sunil Lobo and Manoj were the beach masters.