BJP’s Chinchansur elected unopposed to Legislative Council

August 5, 2022

Bengaluru: BJP candidate Baburao Chinchansur has been elected unopposed to the lone vacant seat in the Legislative Council.

The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of C.M. Ibrahim, who quit the Congress to join JD(S) a few months ago. Although the Election Commission had set Aug.11 as the date of polling to elect the Council member, Chinchansur was declared elected unopposed on Thursday as no other candidate, either from the Congress or JD(S) filed nomination before the deadline (Aug.4). The two Opposition parties had apparently not fielded their candidates as BJP had enough numerical strength to win the polls. The tenure of Chinchansur, a former Minister and a senior BJP leader from Yadgir district, will end on June 17, 2024.