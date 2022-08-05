BJP’s Chinchansur elected unopposed to Legislative Council
News

BJP’s Chinchansur elected unopposed to Legislative Council

August 5, 2022

Bengaluru: BJP candidate Baburao Chinchansur has been elected unopposed to the lone vacant seat in the Legislative Council.

The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of C.M. Ibrahim, who quit the Congress to join JD(S) a few months ago. Although the Election Commission had set Aug.11 as the date of polling to elect the Council member, Chinchansur was declared elected unopposed on Thursday as no other candidate, either from the Congress or JD(S) filed nomination before the deadline (Aug.4).  The two Opposition parties had apparently not fielded their candidates as BJP had enough numerical strength to win the polls. The tenure of Chinchansur, a former Minister and a senior BJP leader from Yadgir district, will end on June 17, 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching