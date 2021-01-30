Is city doctors’ assailant, a professional criminal?

January 30, 2021

Cops working on clues; injured couple recovering

Mysore/Mysuru: If extra precaution by the assailant is any indication, it is clear that the miscreant, who assaulted and robbed the aged doctor couple at their house in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in city on Thursday night, looks like a professional criminal.

Meanwhile, Dr. Keshav P. Raichurkar and Dr. Krishnakumari, the injured couple in the assault, are recovering in Apollo BGS Hospital. Dr. Keshav has been shifted to the ward, said doctors attending on the duo.

After banging the head of Dr. Krishnakumari against the wall and stabbing Dr. Keshav repeatedly with a knife on his chin, neck and other parts of the body, the assailant washed his hands and legs in the bathroom. Later, he poured water on the floor and the wall to remove the foot and the finger prints.

Usually these things are done only by habitual offenders not to leave evidence on the crime spot. It is said that the finger print experts from the Police Department had to struggle to collect the foot and finger prints of the assailant in order to match with it with the habitual criminals.

The special team constituted to nab the attacker was collecting details of all those who had visited the Diagnostic Centre run by the Doctor couple in Saraswathipuram, seeking job. The tower location of the iPhone snatched from Dr. Keshava by the accused is being looked into. Suspects from nearby areas have been picked for questioning. The aides of several criminals in Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram Police Stations limits were also being questioned to find out the identity of the assailant.