2.44 lakh kids to receive Pulse Polio drops in district

January 30, 2021

Health Officers hold preparedness meeting for tomorrow’s immunisation drive

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru district is fully prepared to hold nationwide pulse polio immunisation programme from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will officially launch this drive in Bengaluru tomorrow (Jan. 31) by administering polio drops.

As part of this programme, the pulse polio drops would be administered to children in the age group of 0 to 5 years at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Anganwadi Centres in the district from 8 am to 4 pm.

Already, a couple of meetings have been held to ensure the smooth immunisation drive. Today, a pulse polio preparedness meeting of all Programme Officers, Taluk Health Officers (THOs) and Supervisors was held at DHO meeting hall in city.

District Health and Family Welfare Deputy Director Dr. Prasad, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. L. Ravi and SMO (WHO) Dr. Sudheer Nayak were present.

In fact, the pulse polio immunisation drive was supposed to begin on Jan. 17 but it was postponed due to launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan. 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Mysuru district, as many as 2,44,017 children are in the age group of 0-5 years and 870 High Risk Area (HRA) has been identified.

A total of 1,635 booths have been set up in which 6,540 vaccinators would administer pulse polio drops to children under the supervision of 323 officers.

The polio drops had been stored in cold storage chain in all the vaccination booths.

“Parents must bring their kids to the nearest vaccination booth for administration of pulse polio drops and must not lend ear to rumours about the vaccine,” Dr. Amarnath said.

Of the total 2,44,017 children, 90,550 are in Mysuru Urban, 29,553 in Mysuru Rural, 19,488 in T. Narasipur taluk, 25,003 in Nanjangud taluk, 21,218 in Hunsur taluk, 21,262 in H.D. Kote taluk, 19,210 in Periyapatna taluk and 17,733 in K.R. Nagar taluk.