Eleven underprivileged women empowered to earn livelihood

October 29, 2024

Swavalambi Stree Autorickshaw Driving Programme

Mysuru: NR Foundation, in collaboration with Taliru Foundation, Rotary Mysore and Rotary Mysore East, successfully completed the Swavalambi Stree Autorickshaw Driving Programme, an initiative that was aimed at providing free training in autorickshaw driving to empower underprivileged women.

In addition to driving skills, they were also trained in essential life skills including financial literacy, self-defence, communication skills and counselling.

Eleven women from the inaugural batch completed their training and are now certified to drive around the city, equipped with an RTO licence, a badge and uniform. A second batch of twelve women has been selected to undergo similar training.

The successful flag-off ceremony of the first batch was conducted by Chairman of NR Foundation R. Guru, along with Dr. A.R. Chitra from Taliru Foundation, M. Praveen from Rotary Mysore and Rohit Subbayya from Rotary Mysore East recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Guru said, “Empowering women is not just about providing skills, it is about unlocking potential and transforming lives. Through this programme, we have equipped underprivileged women with the means to earn a livelihood and be independent.”

Some of the beneficiaries also spoke on the occasion. Rekha from Pandavapura, said: “My husband abandoned me after having three daughters and I live with my aged mother. I am a 5th std. pass. I was struggling to earn enough money while my family members kept us away. I got a hope in life when I found out about Swavalambi Stree Programme. I changed from being a timid woman after the life skills sessions and I can now drive an auto confidently.”

Manasa, who also underwent the training, said: “Due to family situations, I could not complete my SSLC exams. I started working in a petrol bunk and then took up food delivery. I never got married and want to remain single. I have a personal ambition to own a fleet of autos and enable more women to drive.”

Taliru Foundation Founder-Director Dr. A.R. Chitra, Rotary Mysore President Rtn. N. Praveen and others were present.