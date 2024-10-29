India is home to knowledge, not a ground for war: HC Judge

October 29, 2024

Convocation of Government Ayurveda Medical College held

Mysuru: Stating that India is not a land of wars and instead is home to learning and knowledge acquisition, High Court Judge Justice Krishna S. Dikshit said that here knowledge (Shaastra) is more recognised and accepted than Weapons (Shastra).

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Vishikhanupravesha’, the Convocation of Government Ayurveda Medical College at KSOU Convocation Hall in Mukthagangothri campus on Hunsur road here recently.

Observing that Medical Science has not yet fully developed, Justice Dikshit said that, the field of Medicine leaves scope for continuous development and innovation. Noting that the Medical field demands more studies, he said that, those who have earned their degree now should not rest but continue with their Medical research.

“Karnataka is among the States which has brought in a Legislation for protecting duty doctors from attacks and assaults by miscreants and anti-social elements. The doctors should take note of this and get engaged in their work and studies without getting disturbed,” he said, while underlining the role of doctors in maintenance of public health and physical well-being.

AYUSH Department Commissioner Dr. Srinivasulu said that Ayurveda, which is an ancient form of medicine, is nowadays facing challenge from other forms of medicine like Allopathy, Siddha, Yunani, Naturopathy and Yoga. In this backdrop, the Ayurveda doctors should strive to sustain the rich Indian traditions and skills that Ayurveda has maintained for centuries, he said adding that Ayurveda doctors have the enormous responsibility of enabling people lead a long life free of diseases and ailments.

As many as 82 students received their degrees on the occasion.

Pooja Patil was the topper, while P. Bhavan Kumar came second.

Doordarshan presenter Dr. Na. Someshwara, Ayurveda College Principal Dr. Gajanana Hegde, Resident Doctor Shashirekha, faculty Dr. M.D. Sanjay Kumar, Dr. K. Srinivas Yadav and others were present during the event.