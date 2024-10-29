Issue NOC to hand over MUDA layouts to local bodies: DC

October 29, 2024

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has instructed the local bodies to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to facilitate the process of handing over the residential layouts developed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to respective local bodies.

DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Chairman of MUDA, instructed the officials during a meeting with the officials of local bodies, at D. Devaraj Urs Meeting Hall at Zilla Panchayat in the city on Monday.

The DC said, MUDA has stopped issuing the khata already, but as per the Government order, the layouts developed by MUDA will be handed over to the local bodies. Once the process is completed, the respective local bodies should take care of all the associated responsibilities.

The DC noted that, 17 layouts developed by MUDA are yet to be handed over to the local bodies, which should be done at the earliest. These layouts comprise 38,244 sites and 196 parks, spread over a vast expanse of 3,830 acres and eight guntas of land. Accordingly, Srirampura Third Stage (Outer Ring Road area), the residential are developed at a vacant land adjacent to Anthropological Society of India and Devanur Third Stage will come under the ambit of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) will be handed over the first, second and third phases of Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Nanjangud Town Municipal Council (TMC) – Chamalapura Layout, Basavanagudi Block and Handuvinhalli, Rammanhalli Town Panchayat – Hanchya – Sathagalli ‘B’ Zone Layout, Survey No. 105 and others of Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘B’ Zone, Sathagalli Second Stage, Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A’ Zone and Vasanth Nagar, Srirampura Town Panchayat-Nachanahalli Koppal Third Stage, Kadakola Town Panchayat – Shanthaveri Gopalgowda Nagar (Sarkari Uttanahalli village), Bogadi Town Panchayat- R.T. Nagar, Alanahalli Gram Panchayat- Lalithadripura (North and South), Mosambayanahalli Gram Panchayat-Lalbahadur Shastri Nagar (Yandahalli village).

The MUDA layouts will be systematically handed over the local bodies, besides impressing upon the authorities to release funds towards their development. Hence, the officials of the local bodies should inspect those layouts and prepare a list of development works to be submitted along with NOC, to recommend the Government to release the grants. The whole process will be conducted without giving room for any confusion. Another round of meeting will be convened on Nov. 8 to take prominent decisions in this regard, said DC Reddy.

He also made a mention of about over 900 private residential layouts developed within Mysuru city and the outskirts, with majority of them remaining undeveloped. In the first phase, the local bodies should receive 200 such layouts developed in the last five to six years. The decisions regarding the handing over private layouts, collection of tax and maintenance will be taken after holding a suitable discussion in the coming days.

Maintain transparency: MLA G.T. Devegowda

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda suggested the officials to maintain transparency, while handing over the MUDA layouts to local bodies.

The officials of local bodies should inform the residents of the layouts about the facts related to the process. The officials of both MUDA and local bodies should be involved together, besides there should be no confusions at Gram Panchayat, Town Panchayat and Municipal Councils.

The information related to owners should be accurate. With the handing over of the layouts to local bodies, the revenue source will improve. If possible, the camps should be set up at respective layouts to issue khata, advised MLA Gowda.

MUDA won’t issue khata: Commissioner

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan reiterated, “MUDA has already stopped issuing khata to the sites and once the layouts are handed over to the local bodies, the latter will be vested with powers to provide the service of issuing the khata. There is a provision to issue khata by MUDA prior to the handing over the layouts to local bodies. Those who have already purchased sites can be issued khata and those who haven’t got the khata done, should be issued khata at the earliest. MUDA should develop layouts, but doesn’t hold any power to issue the khata. But still, the service of issuing khata is being provided since several decades.”