GTD welcomes probe into complaint against him

January 12, 2025

Mysuru: Reacting to the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna against him, MLA G.T. Devegowda yesterday said that he welcomes the Lokayukta probe into the complaint against him.

Asserting that his daughter and son-in-law had bought the sites from the one who was allotted compensatory sites under MUDA’s 50:50 ratio scheme, by giving white money, he urged the Lokayukta to investigate Snehamayi Krishna’s allegation about his influence in it and bring out the truth.

GTD also argued that a land-loser was entitled to his share of compensatory sites by the MUDA if his/her land had been acquired.

Maintaining that he had inquired with his daughter and son-in-law and learnt from them that they had paid for both the sites in white money, GTD contended that the Lokayukta probe will reveal if he had exerted any influence and received kickbacks as alleged by complainant Snehamayi Krishna.