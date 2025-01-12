BVB School celebrates 19th Annual Day ‘Bhavanotsava’

January 12, 2025

Mysuru: ‘Bhavanotsava,’ the 19th annual day celebrations of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School, Vijayanagar First Stage, was held at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said that education is important for everyone and that there is nothing greater than being educated.

Emphasising that no one should be left out of education, he observed that a nation can develop if every citizen gets good education.

Website launched: BVB Mysuru Chairman K.B. Ganapathy, who is also the Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, launched the School’s website www.bvbmysuru.com and said that all the academic activities and programmes of the school would henceforth be available online.

UKG student M. Komal mesmerised the audience with her Arithmetic operations by giving instant answers.

Former MLC Capt. Ganesh Karnik, who was the chief guest, said that it is the responsibility of everyone to make our children acceptable by the entire world.

“We also have the responsibility of shaping our children as the country’s prized assets when they grow up. As such, we should ensure a conducive learning atmosphere for them. It is also important that we teach our children good things in life and at the same time ensure that they are treading the right path,” he said and lauded BVB for promoting cultural and humanistic values among students, apart from providing quality education.

Mysuru North BEO S. Revanna, who was the guest of honour, said that BVB, apart from imparting academics, is striving hard for the all-round development of students through extra-curricular activities and sporting events.

Lauding BVB students for excelling in State and National events, he said BVB is one among the 23 Schools of the district which recorded cent percent results in last year’s SSLC exam.

BVB stood third in the State in school rankings for performance in SSLC exam, he noted.

Continuing, Revanna said that just two months remain for this year’s SSLC exam and as such the students should focus more on academics now.

Felicitation: On the occasion, best teachers and talented students of the school were felicitated.

Meritorious students S. Jahnavi, who secured 623/625 marks, S. Pragathi (621 marks), S. Mohit (619 marks) and Y. Ganashri, B.L. Shreyas and K. Vismaya (617 marks) in last year’s SSLC exam and current students of the school, who excelled in various academic and sporting activities were presented mementoes.

BVB Mysuru Kendra Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Treasurer Dr. A.T. Bhashyam, BVB School Principal S. Lekha Nair and others were present.

A colourful dance performance by tiny-tots and a variety of entertainment programmes by the students enthralled the gathering.