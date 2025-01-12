Leopard scare at Infosys campus: Forest Dept. intensifies combing operation with 120 staff

January 12, 2025

Infosys employees told to work from home till Jan. 26

7,000 trainees, staff at hostels sent home

Mysuru: As the leopard, which was spotted on Dec. 31 morning in Infosys campus, is still playing hide and seek, the Forest Department has intensified its combing operation to trace and capture the elusive leopard by deploying 120 staff.

Though the Forest Department began the combing operation since Dec. 31, the leopard could not be traced. But CCTV cameras had captured the leopard’s movement twice but no images have been captured by CCTV cameras since past five days. Now the Forest Department has decided to search every inch of the campus for which the Infosys Administrative Board is co-operating positively.

Already 22 camera traps were installed, survey of the area through thermal drone was conducted and two cages were placed to trap the elusive leopard. Also, wire mesh has been installed to the drain connecting the campus, sand was spread to trace the pug marks, doors of cellars have been closed and even steps were taken to prevent the leopard from hiding in the campus. But the leopard remained elusive, which has become a headache to the Forest Department.

Work from home continues; hostelites sent home

Following the sighting of the leopard on Dec. 31 morning in the campus, employees coming from outside were asked to work from home. But there were 6,000 trainees and staff totalling about 7,000 staying in the hostels at Infosys campus. The hostel inmates used to go to their workplace with tight security and were asked to take a particular route to reach their workplace every day. They were instructed not to venture out unnecessarily during night times and sit in parks.

But as the leopard could not be traced till date, the employees and all the staff have been instructed to work from their homes till Jan. 26. Also, all the trainees, staying in hostels and staff have been asked to go back to their homes for which additional bus facilities were made yesterday and today in front of Infosys campus.

With the leopard playing hide and seek, the pressure on the Forest Department to trace and capture the elusive leopard has increased. From yesterday, 12 teams, comprising 70 personnel from the Leopard Task Force (LTF) and Elephant Task Force (ETF) and 70 security personnel of Infosys, conducted a full fledged combing operation.

Also, two drones were deployed to conduct aerial search operation. Even the Forest Department veterinarians conducted an inspection and it has been decided to continue search operations in localities surrounding Infosys campus. One LTF team has been stationed in the campus to trace the clues of the leopard and monitor the camera traps and CCTV footages.

Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle) Dr. Malathi Priya, visited the campus, collected information and gave her suggestions. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraj and other Forest officials and staff were present.