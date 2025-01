January 12, 2025

Mysuru: Chai and Chavi, both female puppies which were up for adoption at People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru, have been adopted by N.V. Varun and his wife Sushmitha Varun.

It may be mentioned, a news item titled “Adopt Us…” was published in Star of Mysore dated Jan. 10.

Now, the 48-day-old black and brown puppies have got a loving home.

PFA can be contacted on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429 or e-mail: [email protected].