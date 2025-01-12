MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Snehamayi Krishna files complaint against GTD

January 12, 2025

Mysuru: Continuing his campaign against officials and elected representatives involved in the mega MUDA alternative sites allotment scam, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta accusing Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) of using his influence to get six sites from MUDA for a person under MUDA’s 50:50 ratio scheme, of which two sites of dimension 50’x80’ ft each in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage were bought by GTD’s daughter and son-in-law from landowner Chowdaiah, who had been allotted more than 44,000 sq.ft of land as compensation by MUDA.

Krishna contended that the allotment of compensatory sites to Chowdaiah by the MUDA under its 50:50 ratio scheme was illegal as the land in question was under litigation.

He further alleged that GTD had used his influence to allot the compensatory sites of MUDA to Chowdaiah despite the litigation and received two sites as ‘kickback’ for the deal.