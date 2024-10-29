Union Minister inaugurates Rozgar Mela in city

October 29, 2024

172 candidates receive appointment letters

Mysuru: Highlighting his commitment to prioritising employment generation and development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning distributed appointment letters to over 51,000 selected candidates for government jobs through video-conferencing.

This initiative marks the 13th edition of the Rozgar Mela, a significant step to empower the youths by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

The Rozgar Mela spanned 40 locations across the country and was organised in Mysuru by the Department of Posts in collaboration with Central Government Departments at the Knowledge Park of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

The event in Mysuru was inaugurated by V. Somanna, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, where a total of 172 candidates received appointment letters.

Somanna, who spoke on the occasion, said that till 2014, the country was facing severe unemployment problems and hence, PM Modi launched Rozgar Mela in October 2022 and so far, over 14 lakh employments have been provided across the country in various Central Government Departments including Railways, Posts, Revenue, Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Recruitments have been made in a transparent manner with candidates selected only based on their eligibility and merit, he added.

“In Railways Department alone, 5.2 lakh candidates have been recruited in Mission Mode since 2014. This year too, Indian Railways will recruit candidates for 60,000 posts and opportunity has been provided to write exams in Kannada language also,” said Minister Somanna.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said that PM Modi has laid foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ and various Departments have been contributing for the development of the country by creating employments.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, South Karnataka Region Post Master General Dr. Chandra Sekhar Kakumanu, Director – Postal Services (South Karnataka Region) Sandesh Mahadevappa, Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal and AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi were present on the occasion.