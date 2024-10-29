Fresh raid on another builder’s house, office in city

October 29, 2024

Mysuru: As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have intensified their investigation into MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam, another raid was conducted on the residence and office of another builder at Srirampura and New Kantharaj Urs Road respectively in the city yesterday.

The raid continues, with the search stretching up to today.

The residence of builder M.M.G. Jayaram, owner of MMG Constructions LLP, was raided by the ED sleuths, who came in four private cabs, at about 7 am. They later searched his office from 10 am till late night hours and seized some of the documents vital to the investigation that is underway, it is said.

Jayaram has developed several layouts in MUDA limits and was suspected to be hand-in-glove with several prominent politicians and officers, having their benami properties valued at several crores of rupees, registered in his name.

He was also a close associate of former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and had allegedly entered into an unholy nexus in carrying out several illegalities, positing around the controversial 50:50 site scheme.

Jayaram is the promoter of a House Building Cooperative Society Ltd., having its office in the same complex on Kantharaj Urs Road, through which he had allotted sites to many, it is said. The Society is also under scanner, with ED looking into the related documents, besides quizzing Jayaram.