Fresh raid on another builder’s house, office in city
News, Top Stories

Fresh raid on another builder’s house, office in city

October 29, 2024

Mysuru:  As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have intensified their investigation into MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam, another raid was conducted on the residence and office of another builder at Srirampura and New Kantharaj Urs Road respectively in the city yesterday.

The raid continues, with the search stretching up to today.

The residence of builder M.M.G. Jayaram, owner of MMG Constructions LLP, was raided by the ED sleuths, who came in four private cabs, at about 7 am. They later searched his office from 10 am till late night hours and seized some of the documents vital to the investigation that is underway, it is said.

Jayaram has developed several layouts in MUDA limits and was suspected to be hand-in-glove with several prominent politicians and officers, having their benami properties valued at several crores of rupees, registered in his name.

He was also a close associate of former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and had allegedly entered into an unholy nexus in carrying out several illegalities, positing around the controversial 50:50 site scheme.

Jayaram is the promoter of a House Building Cooperative Society Ltd., having its office in the same complex on Kantharaj Urs Road, through which he had allotted sites to many, it is said. The Society is also under scanner, with ED looking  into the related documents, besides quizzing Jayaram.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching