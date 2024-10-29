Ex-MP Prathap Simha questions Waqf Board’s notice to farmers

October 29, 2024

Mysuru: The ongoing controversy related to Karnataka State Board of Waqfs notices to farmers seems to have ignited the BJP leaders who have expressed their displeasure over the issue.

Speaking to the media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha reacted strongly to the controversy and said, it was important to know details of the lands belonging to Waqf Board.

“Were the lands claimed by the Waqf Board gifted to them by Akbar, Aurangzeb, Jinnah or the Mulla of Saudi Arabia? They have been claiming the ownership of lands according to their whims and fancies. The Board has claimed the 12-acre land belonging to a Ganesha temple in Hunsur and similar is the case in Chikkamagalur,” he said and asked if the Waqf Board had allowed the members of the Muslim community to plough the lands belonging to the Board.

CM’s temple visits

Commenting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Goddess Chamundeshwari and Goddess Hasanamba temples, Simha said that the CM remembers deities only at those times, when he faced troubles.

“CM Siddaramaiah, who refused to accept saffron shawls on an earlier occasion, has suddenly developed faith in the Hindu religion and devotion towards our deities post MUDA scam,” he chided and expressed hope of cleansing MUDA after Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation into the 50:59 site scam.

‘Matter of shame for elected reps’

Earlier, speaking to media persons in city, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna said, the MUDA scam was a matter of shame for the elected representatives.

“Having worked as the Mysuru District In-charge Minister earlier, it is shocking to know about the magnanimity of MUDA scam. Myself along with Prathap Simha had collected the details of sites distributed and had decided to identify about 7,200 sites to be auctioned. Along with the then Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Shankar and MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, we had decided to work towards the welfare of people. However, it was not possible. Now with the ongoing probe, let the truth behind the scam emerge,” he said.