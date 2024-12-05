Mysuru City Railway Station redevelopment set to begin

December 5, 2024

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha meets Railway MoS V. Somanna; urges for speedy implementation

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways V. Somanna has directed the South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division officials to make preparations for the redevelopment of Mysuru City Railway Station worth Rs. 356 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for this ambitious project during his visit to Mysuru in June 2022.

During a meeting in New Delhi with former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, Minister Somanna assured that the project works would commence within 20 days.

Simha highlighted that he had secured Rs. 356 crore grant during his tenure as MP for the development of Mysuru Railway Station yard and the construction of Naganahalli MEMU (Electric Multiple Unit) Shed, with PM Modi performing the ground-breaking ceremony.

Now that the re-tendering process is complete, Simha urged Somanna to ensure timely initiation of works, emphasising the need to cater to increasing passenger demand with enhanced amenities, expanded platforms, and improved train services.

The redevelopment project aims to transform City Railway Station into a world-class facility while preserving its heritage charm. A techno-feasibility study for the yard’s development, conducted by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), has already provided a roadmap for the project.

The SWR Mysuru Division will undertake the redevelopment and modernisation works, along with remodelling. Remodelling plans involve the addition of three platforms to the existing six, the creation of four stabling lines, four pit lines and one shunting neck. Furthermore, a new entrance near the Railway Sports Grounds close to Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) is in the works, which will serve as the third entrance to the Station.