‘Opposition parties failed to question anti-people policies of Modi Govt.’

February 3, 2021

Freedom fighter Doreswamy questions silence of Rahul Gandhi

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposition parties have failed to create public opinion about anti-people laws being implemented by Union Government, said veteran freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

He was speaking at a programme titled ‘Yashodharamma Dasappa – Ondu nenapu,’ organised in memory of freedom fighter Yashodharamma Dasappa as part of ‘Mareyalagada Mahaneeyaru’ series at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Vijayanagar here on Monday. The event was jointly organised by the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Sri H.C. Dasappa Institute of Public Affairs and Dr. K.S. Gowdaiah Pratishtana – K.R. Nagar.

During COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP-led NDA Government passed laws pertaining to Labour, Agriculture and APMCs in Parliament without discussion and wanting to implement it. Though, a nationwide agitation has been going on against these three laws, the Centre was behaving like a dictator. The Opposition Parties which were supposed to create public opinion among the people against the Union Government, were sitting idle, he noted.

Doreswamy said, “People have given power to ‘people with goonda mindset’ because of which political vengeance is seen everywhere. The Congress party, which is in Opposition, has died. People are sleeping even as the Union Government is implementing anti-people policies, instead of opposing it. If citizens behave in such a manner then who should question the Government, he asked.

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, instead of mobilising people’s support against anti-people policies of the Union Government, was sitting at home. Because of attitude, the Congress was not working as an Opposition Party. The capitalists like Adani and Ambani were taking advantage of the prevailing situation, and pushing their personal agenda. During India’s Freedom Movement, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru toured all over the country with Mahatma Gandhiji and generated public opinion against the British rule. Later, Nehru became the first Prime Minister and gave good governance and also strengthened party. “I did not know why Rahul Gandhi like his grandfather has no interest to strengthen Congress,” Veteran freedom fighter said.

Doreswamy said he was preparing thousands of people to launch agitation to save the nation and holding meeting with leaders of Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities. Already, around 200 to 300 people have agreed to go to jail as part of ‘Save Nation’ campaign. “I may look old but I am not able to sleep because of developments taking place in my country. I will launch a peaceful protest,” he said.

He said the Central Government was trying to defeat ongoing protest by farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, who were demanding repeal of three Farm Laws. Unfortunately, farmers of other States were not supporting them. PM Modi has directed Home Department to vacate the agitating farmers from Delhi border, he claimed.

Paying tributes to Yashodara Dasappa, he said Yashodara was a veteran freedom fighter, social reformer and Minister in Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa Cabinet. Though born in an influential family, she wanted to do social service. She had imbibed the Mahatma’s preachings and plunged into freedom struggle.

Vasu, former MLA, Leela Appaji, progressive thinker, Prof. M. Krishnegowda, noted littérateur, Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, President, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat-Mysuru, N.M. Shashikumar, Additional Commissioner, MCC, G. Prakash, President, Dr. K.S. Gowdaiah Pratishtana, Maddikerre Gopal and M. Chandrashekar, former Presidents of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat-Mysuru, K.S. Shivaram, President, State Backward Classes Awareness Forum and Sarojamma Tulasidas of H.C. Dasappa’s family were present.

On this occasion, Nagaratnamma Javaregowda, Manikya Shamannashetty and Premavathi, the achievers from various fields, were felicitated.