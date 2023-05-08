PM’s last public rally in Nanjangud

May 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party these days has been distributing fake guarantees among the public and the whole work of the party is a bundle of lies.

Addressing his last public rally in the poll-bound State at Yelachagere Bore village on Nanjangud-Gundlupet Road last evening, Modi said that the Congress’ biggest guarantee has been a fraud from the time of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Plundering of public money

“Successive Congress Governments were looting public money. Only the BJP is using public money for India’s development. During the Congress regime, as much as 85 percent of money released for development works was plundered,” he said.

The PM recalled a statement made by Rajiv Gandhi himself that only 15 paise out of the 100 paise released by the Government reaches the people through development. “The rest of the 85 percent used to go into the pockets of the Congress leaders,” the PM said.

“These days all Indians are amazed at how there are so many Vande Bharat trains and there are hundreds of infrastructure projects being taken up across the country. Where was the money all these years? And who pocketed the wealth? This money is not of BJP, Modi, but of the citizens of India,” he said.

Joining hands with anti-national forces

“Whenever it comes to working against the interest of the country, the ‘royal family’ comes to the forefront. The Congress’ royal family encourages the international forces to interfere in India’s internal affairs,” said Modi referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s address at Cambridge University earlier this year, where he took a dig at the Centre saying Indian democracy is in danger.

Modi accused Gandhi family of secretly meeting with diplomats of countries that are against India. “Terrorists, criminals and anti-national forces felt secure and were emboldened in Congress’ regime, as the party openly supported them to appease religious sentiments,” he said.

The first family of the Congress has assured to protect Karnataka’s sovereignty. This means the Congress leaders believe that Karnataka is not part of India,” he said, accusing the Congress of openly promoting the separation of Karnataka from India. “This country cannot pardon such games,” the PM said.

Modi mocked the election guarantees of the Congress, saying the party will put Karnataka in reverse gear. Congress has promised that they will give 10 lakh jobs in the next five years in the private sector. “It means two lakh jobs every year. It’s a blatant lie. BJP government has ruled in Karnataka for 3.5 years, and more than 13 lakh formal jobs have been created every year,” he said.

State will go backwards

The Congress is working to ensure the laws the BJP has made will be overturned, which will spell an end to development in Karnataka. Investors will go out of Karnataka due to the policies of the Congress, he said.

“Foreign investment for industrial and economic growth will come to the State only when law and order is good and only the BJP Government can ensure a good law and order situation. If Congress comes to power, the land will be taken over by criminals and terrorists,” he charged.

The Prime Minister recalled that the ‘Garibi Hatao’ campaign of the Congress launched 50 years ago was one of the biggest frauds in the history of the country as even now, the party has promised the same thing.

MPs V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Pratap Simha, BJP District President Mangala Somashekar, Varuna and Chamarajanagar BJP candidate V. Somanna, T.S. Srivatsa (Krishnaraja), L. Nagendra (Chamaraja), Sandesh Swamy (Narasimharaja), Kaveesh Gowda (Chamundeshwari), C.S. Niranjan Kumar (Gundlupet), B. Harshavardhan (Nanjangud), Dr. Revanna (T. Narasipur), N. Mahesh (Kollegal), C.H. Vijayshankar (Periyapatna), Hosahalli Venkatesh (K.R. Nagar), Somashekar (Hunsur), Dr. Preethan Nagappa (Hanur) and Krishna Nayak (H.D. Kote) were on the dais.

‘Language is not a barrier for me’

During the election rally in Nanjangud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech in Hindi with former BJP MLC G. Madhusudan translating it to Kannada. However, a few minutes into his speech, Modi claimed that the people did not need a translation and sought the audience’s permission to speak in Hindi.

He stated that language was not a barrier and expressed his gratitude towards the love of Kannadigas. Modi also acknowledged that he was not a native Hindi speaker and made mistakes while speaking in Hindi.