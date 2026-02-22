Mann Ki Baat: Modi highlights export of Mysuru betel leaves

February 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Indian agricultural products are now reaching foreign markets more easily by air, reflecting the growing global footprint of the country’s farmers.

During the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat aired this morning, the Prime Minister highlighted the export of Nanjangud bananas from Karnataka, Mysuru betel leaves and Indi lemons to the Maldives.

“These products are known for their taste and quality and have also received the GI tag,” he said, underscoring the importance of Geographical Indication (GI) recognition in boosting exports.

Emphasising the changing profile of Indian farmers, Modi said today’s farmer focuses on quality, enhances productivity and is steadily making a mark in global markets.

It may be recalled that Star of Mysore, in its 49th Anniversary Special Issue on Feb. 16, 2026, had carried an article titled ‘Betel Mania: Udbur’s Thriving Betel Leaf Market,’ featuring Mysore Veelyadele and the State’s exclusive betel leaf auction market at Udbur.