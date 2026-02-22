ISRO Scientist ignites Orchidians’ minds

February 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Orchids Public School and PU College, Kumarabeedu, Mysuru, had organised an enriching interactive session titled ‘Dream, Design, Discover: ISRO,’ featuring eminent ISRO Scientist Dr. T.N. Suresh Kumar, Senior Space Scientist (retd.), ISRO.

After the traditional lighting of the lamp, Dr. Suresh Kumar shared his extraordinary journey in India’s space programme.

He is a scientist of many historic firsts — the first Indian scientist to experience a zero-gravity flight and reach the edge of space, a key contributor to the launch and mission operations of over 32 Indian satellites and a scientist who has represented ISRO at leading international scientific and space research centres across the world.

A truly global citizen, Dr. Kumar has travelled to 187 countries across all seven continents, including expeditions to both the Arctic and the Antarctic.

The session was highly engaging as Orchidians actively interacted with the scientist, posing insightful questions on satellite launches, rocket science, space travel, astronaut life, zero gravity, space suits, hypoxia, food in space, pressure and temperature control and India’s achievements through PSLV missions and satellite technology.

Drawing from real-life mission experiences, Dr. Kumar patiently addressed every query, instilling curiosity and scientific thinking among students.

He also guided students on career pathways in ISRO and allied scientific fields, emphasising the importance of strong foundations in Physics, Mathematics, Engineering, Astrophysics, Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.